Supersonic Missile-Assisted Release of Torpedo (SMART) system, which has the capability of targeting submarines 500 kilometer away, was successfully flight-tested Wednesday morning rom Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) said.

SMART is a next-generation missile-based light-weight torpedo delivery system, designed and developed by the DRDO to enhance the anti-submarine warfare capability of the Indian Navy far beyond the conventional range of lightweight torpedo. The system’s development comes at a time when the Indian Ocean Region is facing increasing contest from the aggressive presence of Chinese vessels.

“This canister-based missile system consists of several advanced sub-systems, namely two-stage solid propulsion system, electromechanical actuator system, precision inertial navigation system etc. The system carries advanced light-weight torpedo as payload along with parachute-based release system,” the DRDO stated.

The objective

The missile was launched from the ground mobile launcher. Several state-of-the-art mechanisms such as symmetric separation, ejection and velocity control have been validated in this test, the DRDO stated.

The objective behind the project, which the DRDO began in 2018, was to develop a quick reaction system that will empower Indian Navy to launch torpedo from standoff distance.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has complimented the DRDO and the industry partners on the successful flight-test of SMART. “The development of the system will further enhance the strength of our Navy,” he said.

Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr Samir V Kamat lauded the synergistic efforts of the entire SMART team and urged it to continue on the path of excellence.