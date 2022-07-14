Sony Pictures bags broadcasting rights for World Athletics Championships

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) has acquired the media rights for the World Athletics Championships Oregon22, scheduled from July 15 to 24, 2022, in Eugene, Oregon, United States

SPN can broadcast the upcoming games on its sports channels across India and the rest of the subcontinent, including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. SPN can also showcase all video-on-demand content for its viewers.

The World Athletics Championships Oregon22 will be telecast live across Sony Ten 2 channels in India as well as livestreamed on SPN’s premium OTT platform SonyLIV.

In its 18th edition currently, the prestigious competition is being hosted by the US for the first time. The 10-day event will host 2,000 athletes, from more than 200 nations,across 49 track and field disciplines.

For India, Olympic javelin champion Neeraj Chopra will lead the charge, heading a strong contingent that includes Tajinderpal Singh Toor (men’s shot put), Kamalpreet Kaur (women’s discus throw), Priyanka Goswami (women’s 20km race walk), Rahul Rohilla (men’s 20km race walk), Sandeep Kumar (men’s 20km race walk), Murali Sreeshankar (men’s long jump), Jeswin Aldrin (men’s long jump), Abdulla Aboobacker (men’s triple jump), Avinash Sable (men’s 3,000m steeplechase), Praveen Chitravel (men’s triple jump), Seema Punia (women’s discus throw), and the men’s 4x400 relay team, among others.

Currently, former long jumper Anju Bobby George’s bronze in Paris in 2003 is the only medal won by an Indian at the World Championships.