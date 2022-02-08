South Korean Minister expresses regret over Hyundai Pakistan’s tweet on Kashmir

South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong has expressed regret over the ”offence’’ caused to Indians by the social media post by Hyundai Pakistan on Kashmir, in a phone call to his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar on Tuesday, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

This follows the summoning of the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to India by the MEA on Monday to express the government’s strong displeasure on the ”unacceptable’’ social media post by the company.

“Foreign Minister of Republic of Korea called External Affairs Minister this morning. While they discussed several issues, the RoK Foreign Minister also conveyed that they regretted the offence caused to the people and Government of India by the social media post,” MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a statement on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar tweeted about the call. “Received a call from ROK FM Chung Eui-yong today. Discussed bilateral and multilateral issues as also the Hyundai matter,” the tweet said.

On February 5, Hyundai Pakistan’s social media handled shared a post expressing solidarity with “Kashmiri brothers” in their “struggle for freedom”. Pakistan observes February 5 as ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ every year to show support for the separatist movement in Kashmir.

Bagchi said that immediately after noticing the social media post on the so called Kashmir Solidarity Day by Hyundai Pakistan, India’s Ambassador in Seoul contacted Hyundai Headquarters on January 6 and sought an explanation. The offending post was removed subsequently.

On Monday, the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea was summoned and it was highlighted that this matter concerned India’s territorial integrity on which there could be no compromise and the government expected the company to take appropriate action to properly address these issues.

“India welcomes investments by foreign companies in various sectors. But, it is also expected that such companies or their affiliates will refrain from false and misleading comments on matters of sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Bagchi said.

A statement was also issued by Hyundai Motors conveying its deep regret to the people of India and clarifying that it does not comment on political or religious issues. In its second apology issued on Tuesday, the company said that it remains strongly committed to Indian customers.