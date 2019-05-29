Southern Railway to reintroduce fast locals between Chennai Beach-Chengalpattu from June 1

Southern Railway will reintroduce the suburban fast local train services between Chennai Beach – Tambaram – Chengalpattu – Tirumalpur from June 1.

The fast local EMU trains catering to commuters from Tambaram, Chengalpattu, Tirumalpur, Kanchipuram operating on the Chennai Beach – Tambaram suburban section were withdrawn in 2018 citing passenger safety, following untoward incidents. Since then, commuters have been demanding re-introduction of the fast locals.

Prior to the re-introduction of fast locals, safety parameters across main lines of Chennai Beach - Tambaram section and at St Thomas Mount in particular, was reviewed and enhanced to facilitate reintroduction of these services. The tracks at Platform No.4 at St Thomas Mount Station were realigned to increase the distance between track and the concrete fence as an additional safety aspect, said a release from Southern Railway.

During 2018-19, a total of 11,482 foot-board travellers were apprehended, prosecuted and fined under Section 156 of Railways Act, 1989. A fine of ₹35.31 lakh was also realised from the defaulters, the release said.

Southern Railway has appealed to suburban commuters and rail users to refrain from foot-board travel and cooperate with the Railways in ensuring safety of train operations and be vigilant and alert while travelling on fast locals.