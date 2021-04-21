‘Speed governors’ should be made part of motor vehicles, directs Madras HC

The Madras High Court has directed the Centre to ensure that ‘speed governors’ should be fitted and made part of motor vehicles, including two wheelers, as per Rule 118 of Motor Vehicle Rules, in the manufacturing stage itself.

Justices N Kirubakaran and Abdul Quddhose in the Order said that the Central Government/Fourth Respondent (Ministry of Road Transport and Highways) shall reconsider the decision taken in April 2018 to increase the speed limit and reduce the speed limit, says the order passed on a road accident. However, the appellant's name was not revealed in the order. The main respondent was the Chennai Metropolitan Transport Corporation.

The judges observed that India has got only 1 per cent of the world’s vehicle population which accounts for 6 per cent of the world’s road traffic accidents. Road accidents cost India’s 3-5 per cent of Gross Domestic Product every year and are avoidable, if our country could improve its roads and city planning, train our drivers better and enforce traffic laws properly.

The report published by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) - “Road Accidents in India, 2018” - states that India’s young productive population aged 18 to 45 years is involved in 70 per cent of road accidents, they observed.

The High Court directed that modern gadget like speed gun, speed indication display and drones should be used to find out the speeding vehicle to punish the driver. The violators of road traffic rules should be strictly punished in accordance with law.

Important vehicles with high-speed engines should be calibrated in such a manner the vehicle does not exceed the permitted speed limit. The speed breakers should have been laid according to the road safety measures, so that speed breakers themselves becoming black spots could be avoided.

The Court also directed that Special Courts should be constituted to deal with traffic offences and the accident claim cases, so that criminal cases arising out of the accident and the claim arising out could be dealt with by the Special Courts together comprehensively.

"Accordingly, this appeal is partly allowed, by enhancing the award of the Tribunal from ₹ 18.43 lakh to ₹1,50 crore. Consequently, the connected miscellaneous petition is closed. No costs," the order said.