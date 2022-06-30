Adani Sportsline is principal sponsor of Indian Olympics Association

Adani Sportsline, the sports arm of the Adani Group, has inked a long-term principal sponsorship deal with the Indian Olympics Association (IOA). It will be the official partner of the Indian contingent during the upcoming Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022, the Hangzhou Asian Games 2022, and the Paris Olympic Games 2024.

The group had earlier associated with the Indian contingent during the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

“We are delighted to welcome Adani Sportsline’s participation in our journey of representing Indian athletes across the global platforms. Corporate participation will help emerging sports stars, allowing India to genuinely become a sporting nation,” said IOA Secretary General, Rajeev Mehta in a statement.

Pranav Adani, Director, Adani Enterprises Ltd., said, “It is our privilege to support our athletes’ journeys in their quest to bring glory to India. We celebrate this journey through our initiative #GarvHai. The association with IOA is a natural extension of expressing our support for the Indian contingent.”

Adani Sportsline has supported over 28 athletes through its athlete support initiative, #GarvHai, across a variety of sports. Six of these athletes represented India at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, and among them was wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya, who brought home a silver medal.

Adani Sportsline also owns teams on Indian and global platforms, including the Pro Kabaddi League, Ultimate Kho Kho League, Big Bout Boxing League, and International League T20 (cricket), among other initiatives.