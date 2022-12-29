Amazon is planning to launch a standalone app for streaming sports content, as per news reports. Amazon’s move for a separate sports app hints at continued push toward investing in Prime Video and live sports content. At present, Amazon’s sports content appears in the Prime Video platform itself.

Prior to the standlone app reports, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy called live sports “a unique asset” where Amazon will continue to invest in. At present, Amaozn live sports offerings include exclusive rights to the NFL’s Thursday Night Football, along with some Premier League soccer matches and Yankees baseball games. Amazon has also invested in its original sports talk shows on Prime Video and its ad-supported streaming service Freevee.

There is no fixed timeline as to when Amazon is planning to launch the standalone sports app.

Major companies like Google, Apple, Netflix, are seeking great opportunities in the gaming industry. Recently, Google-backed YouTube acquired the NFL Sunday Ticket in a landmark streaming deal. Apple gained the rights to Major League Baseball and Major League Soccer games.