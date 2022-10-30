Bangladesh opener Najmul Hossain Shanto slammed his maiden fifty in the shortest format, as Bangladesh posted a competitive 150 for 7 against Zimbabwe in a crucial T20 World cup match, here on Sunday.

Shanto, who had hamstring trouble in the initial stage and also survived a run-out scare, smashed seven fours and one maximum in his 55-ball 71-run knock.

The left-handed batter forged a 54-run stand with skipper Shakib Al Hasan (23 off 20), before adding another 36 runs with Afif Hossain (29 off 19).

Zimbabwe had an awful day on the field as they were guilty of miss-fielding, missing run-out chances and dropping catches.

Opting to bat, Bangladesh were down to 32 for 2 in the powerplay with pacer Blessing Muzarabani claiming the wickets of Soumya Sarkar (0) and Litton Das (14 off 12) in his opening spell.

Shanto and Shakib then rebuilt the innings with a 54-run stand that came off 44 balls.

The duo punished the bowlers whenever they bowled short or too full and Zimbabwe fielders also looked sloppy as Bangladesh managed to find the boundaries easily.

Zimbabwe took a gamble by introducing left-arm spinner Sean Williams into the attack and it paid off as he got rid of Shakib, who top-edged a slog-sweep and was caught by a diving Muzarabani.

Shanto, however, continued to dominate as he completed his fifty in the 13th over with a single.

Earlier, Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and decided to bat against Zimbabwe.

Bangladesh made one change, bringing in Yasir Ali in place of Mehidy Hasan, while Zimbabwe replaced Luke Jongwe with Tendai Chatara in their playing XI.

Zimbabwe are coming into the match after their one-run win against Pakistan in Perth, while Bangladesh had lost their last match against South Africa by 104 runs.

Teams: Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan (w), Mosaddek Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed.

Zimbabwe: Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine (c), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (w), Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Brad Evans, Blessing Muzarabani.

