The T20 World Cup match between South Africa and Zimbabwe was called off after multiple rain interruptions, here on Monday.

Electing to bat, Zimbabwe posted 79 for five after the match was reduced to nine-overs-a-side.

Zimbabwe lost early wickets before Wessly Madhevere (35 not out) and Milton Shumba (18) gave them a respectable total.

Lungi Ngidi (2/20) picked up two wickets for South Africa.

Quinton de Kock led South Africa's chase superbly, smashing 47 off 18 balls.

The Proteas were 51 for no loss in 3 overs, before rain spoiled their party.

Brief Scores: Zimbabwe: 79 for 5 in 20 overs (Wessly Madhevere 35 not out, Milton Shumba 18; Lungi Ngidi 2/20).

South Africa: 51 for no loss in 3 overs (Quinton de Kock 47 not out).