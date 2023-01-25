The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) rakes in ₹4,669 crore from Women’s IPL team auction. The auction price exceeded analyst expectations breaking the records of Men’s IPL in 2008, as per the tweet by Jay Shah, Secretary, BCCI.

The league, named Women’s Premier League (WPL), will constitute 5 teams- Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi and Lucknow. Three of them will be owned by franchisees who also have teams in the men’s version.

Adani group submitted the largest bid, bagging Ahmedabad at ₹1,289 crore. Reliance-owned Indiawin Sports Private Limited bagged the Mumbai team to complement Mumbai Indians in the men’s tournament.

Royal Challengers Sports Pvt Ltd, owners of RCB, bought the Bengaluru team for ₹901 crore. Capri Global bought Lucknow for ₹757 crore, JSW bought Delhi for ₹810 crore.

BCCI President, Roger Binny said: “I congratulate the winners for making successful bids to own WPL teams. The league will give players from India and abroad a chance to learn and grow together. It will pave the way for development at the grassroots level with the inclusion of more women cricketers. I would also like to congratulate the BCCI team for the smooth execution of the auction process. I’m confident that the league will help our women cricketers shine on the global stage.”

Pranav Adani, Director, Adani Enterprises. “Cricket is an inseparable part of the country’s fabric and Adani Sportsline was keen to begin their association with the sport with the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League. While I wish every other franchise the very best, I look forward to the Gujarat Giants standing out as the top team in this new, exciting league.”

Akash Ambani added, “I am happy to extend a warm welcome to our women’s cricket team, the fourth franchise to join the Mumbai Indians family. The launch of the Women’s Premier League is a historic moment and I’m proud that India is at the forefront of this change. I eagerly look forward to the upcoming season and am confident that the WPL will have a lasting impact on the empowerment of women in sports.”

