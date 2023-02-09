A racer said, “there is no ‘if’ in racing”. Hyderabad is all set to see and feel the moment this Saturday at the ABB FIA Formula E Championship being held as the 2023 Greenko Hyderabad E-Prix.

The city is all decked to host the Round 4 of 16-race season on the 2.835-km street circuit, constructed around the shores of the Hussain Sagar lake by the NTR Gardens, as it will host the first top-tier FIA World Championship motorsport in the country for a decade. This is also India’s first elite electric motor racing event.

Ticket price

The tickets, priced upwards of ₹1,000 are available online.

Formula-3 equivalent race drivers ride a single seater cars at the Indian Racing League held, NTR Marg in Hyderabad | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

While the city prepares itself to host, the participating teams are gearing to show their best.

According to Lucas Di Grassi of Mahindra team, “It was important for the racers to have a good race in India – not only for the fans, but for the championship as well. We are going to try very hard and push to the limit to get the best out of the car. We can’t wait to see all the Indian fans out in force to support us and we want to give them a good show.”

TCS-Jaguar tie-up

TCS has teamed up with the British racing team Jaguar Racing as the title and technology partner for the Formula E World Championship. For team driver Mitch Evans, it is like a ‘home race’ as Jaguar is owned by Tata.

For lovers of racing, it is next level of excitement. “I am eagerly waiting... It’s like a dream come true for me to see it right here in Hyderabad,’‘ NH Indra, a software professional, said.

As it falls on a week-end, many corporates are also taking bulk bookings to offer to the staff as goodwill gesture, it is learnt.

For the State, the event has come at an opportune moment, as it has been rapidly becoming a hub for investments in the e-mobility space.

In the last few months, the State was able to attract about ₹15,000 crore investment in electric vehicles technology segment and according to Minister for Industries and IT, KT Rama Rao, another ₹3,000 crore investments have almost been confirmed and will be announced soon. This is even as the State Government has announced setting up country’s first mobility cluster, Telangana Mobility Valley (TMV) a couple of days ago.