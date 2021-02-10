Disney+Hotstar ropes in nine sponsors for India-England cricket series

Disney+ Hotstar on Wednesday said it has signed nine key sponsors for the ongoing India vs England cricket series, which began on February 5 and will conclude on March 28, 2021.

IPL 2020’s title sponsor and fantasy sports platform Dream11 has come on board as the co-presenting sponsor of the Paytm India vs England series, with ICICI Bank and Tata Cliq as the ‘powered by sponsors’. Zomato, Unacademy, 1MG, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Kingfisher Storm Soda, and Kingfisher Packaged Drinking Water have been signed-on as associate sponsors, the streaming platform said in a statement on Wednesday.

“International cricket has come back to India after a while, resulting in a tremendous high-energy, positive sentiment from both, fans and advertisers, alike. Advertiser interest has been at an all-time high, which shows in our completely sold out ad inventory on the key T20 and ODI matches,” said a Disney+ Hotstar spokesperson.

“Brands across categories can look forward to reaching highly engaged, affluent audiences across India through Disney+ Hotstar’s sharp targeting options. The platform has a host of innovative advertising and branded content solutions for businesses to reach out to and engage with their audiences more effectively,” the spokesperson added.

The series will be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar in five languages – English, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil and will be exclusively available to subscribers of both Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Disney+ Hotstar Premium.