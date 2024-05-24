The 5th Indian Open of Surfing — a national surfing competition sanctioned by the sport’s governing body in the country, the Surfing Federation of India (SFI) — will be held at Sasihithlu Beach in Mangaluru between May 31 and June 2.

The Surfing Swami Foundation will organize the event, which will be hosted by the local Mantra Surf Club under the aegis of SFI.

The New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) will be the title sponsor of the 2024 edition 5th Indian Open of Surfing.

The 5th Indian Open of Surfing will showcase the talent and skills of top Indian surfers as they compete for top honours in four different categories (men’s and women’s open and Groms U-16 Boys and Girls) in the three-day surfing event.

AV Ramana, NMPA Chairman, said: “We have eagerly awaited the moment to announce our partnership with the 5th Indian Open of Surfing. The opportunity to support surfing, one of the fastest-growing water sports both nationally and globally, is something we could not pass up. Surfing holds transformative potential for the region, positioning Mangaluru as a premier destination for adventure enthusiasts. This, in turn, significantly boosts the local economy and empowers the local communities. We are proud to be part of an initiative that brings such multifaceted benefits to the region.”

Mullai Muhilan, M P, Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada, said the Karnataka government and Karnataka Tourism have been supporting surfing for a long time. This support encourages more people to visit beautiful places such as Sasihithlu and explore what the state has to offer in terms of tourism development. Karnataka Tourism is the event partner.

Arjun Ranga, Managing Director of Cycle Pure Agarbatti, said: “We have been truly impressed by the surging popularity of surfing in India. We are committed to supporting initiatives that align with our values of preserving the ecological surroundings and foster community development. I extend my best wishes to all the athletes and organizers for a successful tournament. Let’s hope to see India rise in this exhilarating sport.” Cycle Pure Agarbatti has been roped in as the ‘Powered by’ sponsors.

Jitin Bhatia, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Explurger, said: “The Indian Open of Surfing embodies the adventurous spirit we cherish at Explurger. Partnering with the Surfing Federation of India underscores our dedication to celebrating the excitement of exploration. We extend our heartfelt wishes to all participants and look forward to many more collaborations.” Explurger has come onboard as a social media app partner for the event.

