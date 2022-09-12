Fifth straight win for Barbados; St Lucia keep hopes alive in Hero CPL

The Barbados Royals secured their fifth straight victory of the 2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) season with a convincing eight-wicket win over Jamaica Tallawahs.

The Royals chose to field after winning the toss and then dismissed Jamaica opener Brandon King for a duck by Kyle Mayers. However, captain Rovman Powell took charge for the Tallawahs, scoring his second successive half century. Amir Jangoo and Powell put on 57 and then by some power hitting from Raymon Reifer (41) and Fabian Allen, helped them get to 153 for seven.

West Indies fast bowler Obed McCoy was the stand out bowler for the Royals, taking three wickets for 24 runs.

Barbados Royals starting their chase lost Kyle Mayers early but with their South African players Quinton de Kock, Corbin Bosch and captain David Miller combining across the innings to guide the side to victory by eight wickets.

Quinton de Kock and Bosch built a magnificent 117-run partnership that frustrated the Tallawahs’ bowlers. When Bosch lost his wicket, Miller came in and scored 16 runs off eight balls to take his side across the line with just one ball to spare.

The win means Barbados Royals maintain their unbeaten start to the season and retain their spot at the top of the league table, while Jamaica Tallawahs remain second.

Brief scores: Jamaica Tallawahs 156/8 in 20 overs (Rovman Powell 52, Raymon Reiffer 41, Amir Jangoo 30, Obey McCoy 3/24, Jason Holder 2/24) lost to Barbados Royals 157/2 in 19.5 overs (Quinton de Kock 64 not out, Corbin Bosch 56) by 8 wickets.

Man of the match: Obed McCoy

Saint Lucia Kings kept their Hero CPL hopes alive with a dominant win against the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots.

The Patriots opted to field first after winning the toss. That decision seemed to have backfired as Johnson Charles and Faf Du Plessis put on a blistering opening partnership that saw them post 61 runs in the PowerPlay. They put on 86 for the first wicket, before Charles was dismissed in the ninth over. His 41 included four fours and two sixes. The Lucia Kings faltered after losing nine wickets for 75 runs and totalled 161 for nine, which was a challenging total. Some late hitting from Matthew Forde ensured the Kings were able to post a par score of 161.

However, the Patriots got off to a bad start in the PowerPlay losing three wickets for 48 runs. They never recovered from that position.

The Lucia Kings blew them away with an excellent performance in the field and leading the way was Tim David with a Hero CPL record equalling five catches in the outfield.

The Patriots were in deep trouble very early on. Forde ripped through the top three to leave the Patriots in a mess. From that point the Patriots failed to build any meaningful partnership as their top order continued to struggle.

When Alzarri Joseph removed Darren Bravo for 20 to leave the Patriots on 81 for six, the end was near and the Patriots were bowled out for 100.

Brief scores: St Lucia 161/9 in 20 overs (Johnson Charles 40, Faf du Plessis 61, Dwaine Pretorius 3/37, Rashid Khan 2/12, Sheldon Cottrell 2/41) beat St Kitts and Nevis Patriots 100 all out in 19 overs (Evin Lewis 24, Darren Bravo 20, Matthew Forde 3/19, David Wiese 3/17) by 61 runs.

Man of the Match: Matthew Forde