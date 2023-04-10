Gaming and pan masala ads continued to dominate in terms of ad volume share on TV during the first seven matches of IPL’s 16th season, according to TAM Sports, a division of TAM Media. Aerated beverages, cellular phone services, and biscuits were also among the top five categories seen advertising in the ongoing T20 league. This was in contrast to the previous season, when ecomm-education, ecomm-shopping and ecomm-wallets were seen among the top spenders on IPL in the first seven matches.

E-comm gaming ads garnered 20 per cent share of the ad volumes in the first seven matches of the ongoing season of IPL, compared to 17 per cent in the first seven matches in the previous season. Ad volume share of pan masala category was estimated at 14 per cent, compared to 7 per cent in the corresponding period in the previous season. Aerated soft drinks (8 per cent), cellular phone services (7 per cent), and biscuits (7 per cent) were the other top categories.

In the 15 th edition of IPL, ecommerce-gaming, pan masala, ecommerc-education, ecommerce-online shopping, ecommerce-wallets were identified as the top five categories in terms of ad volume share during the first seven matches.

“During the first seven matches (IPL 16), the top five categories’ list had three categories from the food and beverage sector compared to four categories from the e-commerce sector in IPL 15, “ the report by TAM Sports noted. The top five categories commanded more than 55 per cent share of the ad volumes.

“11 new categories and 45 new brands advertised during the first seven matches of IPL 16 compared to first seven matches of IPL15,” it noted. The key new categories included biscuits, moisturising cream & lotions, luggage, tyres and ecomm-auto products and services.

According to TAM Sports, over 35 advertisers and over 60 brands from 25 plus categories advertised during the first seven matches of the ongoing IPL season. “Number of categories, advertisers, brands in IPL 16 dropped compared to the same number of matches in IPL 15,” TAM Sports report stated. However, it did not give comparable data of IPL 15 in its report.