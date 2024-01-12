Fantasy gaming unicorn Dream11 has onboarded 5.5 crore users to its platform last year. This new addition contributes to the total of 21 crore registered users on the platform.

A majority of the newly added users in the platform are within 25-60 age group. Nearly, around 28 per cent of the users hailed from the top 115 Indian tier-I and II cities. Notably, the firm also witnessed a 79 per cent year-on-year growth in female users, Dream11’s co-founder and CEO Harsh Jain shared these insights on his LinkedIn post.

UPI, a game changer

Around, 1,000 crore fantasy sports teams were created during 2023. Last year, UPI also emerged as a game changer for the gaming industry, with 62 per cent of surveyed gamers preferring it as a payment method over credit cards (7 per cent). Dream11 recorded 150 crore UPI transactions during the year. Further, the platform reached 200 million (20 crore) registered users, in October last year.

This comes at a time when the real money gaming industry is facing the heat post the Centre’s decision to levy 28 per cent GST regime Real-Money Gaming (RMG) is a subsection of gaming where users engage in games with the aim of winning actual money, often seeking to surpass their initial investment.

Tech giant Google on Friday announced that it will allow more types of real-money gaming apps and daily fantasy sports (DFS) on Play Store in India, Mexico, and Brazil from June this year and also start levying a service fee on them.

