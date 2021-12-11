Impressive Chaitanya, Shambhavi and Mahreen winners for 4th time in a row at US Kids Golf India

The Shah of Mahindra
Chaitanya Pandey was once again impressive in his win as he had seven birdies and just one bogey for a brilliant 6-under card in the fourth leg of the 2021 US Kids Golf India North. This was his fourth successive win in as many starts this season.
Chaitanya’s lone bogey came on Par-4 16th. His closest rival Sidhaan Chhibber landed an eagle on Par-4 sixth, when he holed his second shot. Chhibber, who began with three bogeys, had just one birdie and one eagle against six bogeys.
Chaitanya was one of the three stars – the others being Shambhavi Chaturvedi (Girls 9-10) and Mahreen Bhatia (Girls 13-14) – to continue their winning streak with four wins in four events.
In the Girls 9-10 category, Shambhavi Chaturvedi was once again impressive in her fourth straight win as she shot 3-over 75 and won by eight shots over Naina Kapoor.
Mahreen Bhatia also won for the fourth time in the Girls 13-14 age group.
Prince Bainsla (Boys Under 11), who began the round with a birdie, had no more birdies, but he dropped only two shots, one each on the second and ninth for a 1-over 73, which was eight shots better than second placed Sohang Har Kantor. It was his third win in the last three events.
Bhawesh Nirwan (Boys Under 12) once again got the better of arch-rival Arshvant Srivastava, but this time by a narrow oneshot margin. Bhawesh, who had three early birdies, was leading by three shots over Arshvant after 15 holes. Then Bhawesh triple bogeyed the 16th and dropped a shot on 17th, but held his nerve for a par on 18th. Arshvant bogeyed the 16th, but a par on the 18th would have forced the issue into a tie-breaker. The youngster bogeyed the last hole and fell short by one. In four events, Bhawesh has won three times and Arshvant has won once and been second three times.
In the Girls 8 and under, Ojaswini Saraswat has been undefeated this season as she added the fourth leg crown to the one she won a day earlier in the third leg. She did not play the first 2 events. She shot an impressive 2-under 33, pushing Annika Chendira to second and Aanya Dandriyal to third.
There was a new winner in the Girls 11-12 as Aaliya Bairoliya beat the winner of the third leg Kriti Parekh and Parnika, who won the first two legs,
Ragini Navet, playing her first event in 2021, shot 1-under 71 to win the honours in the Girls 15-18.
The prizes were given away by Rajesh Srivastava, President of the US Kids Golf India.
The winners of the fourth leg of the US Kids Golf India North held at the Classic Golf and Country Club are:
Boys 6 &under: Naksh Jhamb
Boys Under 7: Abeer Agarwal
Boys Under 9: Rajveer Singh
Boys Under 10: Chaitanya Pandey
Boys Under 11: Prince Bainsla
Boys Under 12: Bhavesh Nirwan
Boys 13-14: Ranveer Singh Dhupia
Boys 15-18: Arjun Singh
Girls 8 & under: Ojaswini Saraswat
Girls 9-10: Shambhavi Chaturvedi
Girls 11-12: Aaliya Bairoliya
Girls 13-14: Mahreen Bhatia
Girls 15-18: Ragini Navet
