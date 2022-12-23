England all-rounder Sam Curran on Friday became the most expensive player in the history of IPL auctions after fetching a whopping ₹18.5 crore bid from Punjab Kings here.

An intense bidding followed for Curran with Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings raising their paddles frenetically to secure the services of T20 World Cup player-of-the tournament.

In the end, it was Punkab Kings that broke the bank to get Curran, who drew highest-ever bid that bettered the previous best buy of ₹16.25 crore that Rajasthan Royals had shelled out to grab South African all-rounder Chris Morris in 2021.

Australia all-rounder Cameroon Green was second-highest earner, fetching ₹17.5 crore bid from Mumbai Indians.

England Test skipper Ben Stokes was the third-highest gainer, fetching ₹16.25 crore from CSK who pipped Kolkata Knight Riders in another intense bidding war.

England players were in demand as batter Harry Brook earned a ₹13.25 crore winning from Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Brook, who struck three hundreds in as many games and set new record for most runs by an England batter in a Test series in Pakistan, started at a base price of ₹1.5 crore.

The bidding for Brook was mainly between SRH and Rajasthan Royals.

India international Mayank Agarwal was also bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for ₹8.25 crore. His base price was set at ₹1 crore.

New Zealand stalwart Kane Williamson was sold at his base price at ₹2 crore to Gujarat Titans.

Out-of-favour India batter Ajinkya Rahane was sold at his base price of ₹50 lakh to Chennai Supper Kings, the only bidder for the player.

South Africa batter Rilee Rossouw and Bangladesh al-rounder Shakib-Al-Hasan went unsold.

West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder was sold to Rajasthan Royals for ₹5.75 crore.

Status of capped fast bowlers

Nicholas Pooran goes to LSG for ₹16 CRORE - the most expensive wicket-keeper ever in IPL!

Ishant Sharma goes to DC for ₹50 lakh

Jhye Richardson - sold to MI for ₹1.5 crore

Reece Topley - sold to RCB for ₹1.9 crore

Status of capped spinners (Base price: ₹20 lakh)

Tabraiz Shamsi - unsold

Adam Zampa - unsold

Akeal Hosein - unsold

Adil Rashid - sold to SRH for ₹2 crore

Mayank Markande - sold to SRH for ₹50 lakh

Mujeeb Rahman - unsold

Status of uncapped batters (Base price: ₹20 lakh)

Himmat Singh - unsold

Shaikh Rasheed - sold to CSK for INR ₹20 lakh

Rohan Kunnummal - unsold

Shubham Khajuria - unsold

Chethan LR - unsold

Anmolpreet Singh - unsold

Status of uncapped all-rounders

Shashank Singh, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Corbin Bosch, Saurabh Kumar and Priyam Garg - unsold

Nishant Sindhu - sold to CSK for ₹60 lakh

Sanvir Singh - sold to SRH for ₹20 lakh

Samarth Vyas - sold to SRH for ₹20 lakh

Vivrant Sharma - sold to SRH for ₹2.6 crore

Status of uncapped wicketkeepers

Mohammed Azharuddeen, Dinesh Bana and Sumit Kumar - unsold

Upendra Yadav - sold to SRH for ₹25 lakh

KS Bharat - sold to GT for ₹1.2 crore

N Jagadeesan - sold to KKR for ₹90 lakh

Status of uncapped fastbowlers

Lance Morris, Mujtaba Yousuf and KM Asif - unsold

Vaibhav Arora - sold to for ₹60 lakh

Yash Thakur - sold to LSG for ₹45 lakh

Shivam Mavi - sold to GT for ₹6 crore

