The IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals on JioCinema clocked the highest-ever concurrent viewership, the streaming platform said on Thursday.

“JioCinema broke all previous records as the concurrent viewership touched 2.2 crore when CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni gave a glimpse of the good old days of thrilling finishes,” it added. The nail-biting second innings garnered the highest viewership recorded ever in this season of the Indian Premier League, it added.

“The numbers for JioCinema are way bigger than what Disney+ Hotstar had when it had the streaming rights for IPL. The early matches on JioCinema are doing far better than the final encounters of the past on Disney+ Hotstar,” the company said. The streaming app stated it been adding millions of new viewers for IPL on daily basis.

“ JioCinema’s free streaming of the TATA IPL 2023 for all viewers in India has resulted in a record-breaking number of views till now – over 550 crore. This followed a robust first weekend which amassed 147 crore views, yet another record for being the highest-ever opening weekend for the TATA IPL on digital. Additionally, JioCinema has registered highest ever number for any apps installed,” the statement added.

The streaming app has roped in 23 marquee sponsors for the tournament, along with other key advertisers. Viewers can watch IPL by downloading JioCinema (iOS & Android)

