Mobile Premier League (MPL), a mobile e-sports and digital gaming platform, has launched its app in Nigeria, marking its foray into the African gaming market. With this move, MPL is now present in four continents, including Asia, North America, Europe, and Africa.

The MPL app offers gamers the opportunity to monetise their skills as they engage in Paid Competitive Gaming. This form of gaming allows users to participate in low- to high-stake skill-based gaming contests, going beyond traditional games. To ensure a more localised and engaging gaming experience for Nigerian users, MPL has partnered with Carry1st, Africa’s prominent mobile gaming publisher. This partnership allows MPL to tap into Carry1st’s extensive knowledge of over 270 million strong African gaming market.

“We’re thrilled to bring the MPL gaming experience to Nigeria, a country with a vibrant gaming community. As the first Indian gaming company to launch in Africa, it is a testament to our success in the PCG space and our commitment to expanding our global reach. We look forward to building a strong presence in the Nigerian gaming market and offering a world-class gaming experience to our users,” said Sai Srinivas, CEO and Co-Founder of MPL.

In early 2022, MPL joined hands with GameDuell, a Berlin-headquartered leader in community card and board games. MPL has also established a presence in the US, where it has been operating for two years. In May 2022, MPL exited its Indonesia business and streaming product on the MPL app. The co-founders cited the low return profile of Indonesian operations as the reason for that exit. The company also laid off 100 employees at that time.