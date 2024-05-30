Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa claimed his maiden classical game victory over world number one Magnus Carlsen to take the sole lead in the Norway Chess tournament here.
The 18-year-old Indian, who has beaten Carlsen in the rapid/exhibition games quite a few times, took the leader’s position with 5.5 points after three rounds.
- Read: Editorial. Don of a new era
Praggnanandhaa played with white pieces, and his victory pushed home favourite Carlsen to fifth place in the points table.
Classical chess, also known as slow chess, allows players a significant amount of time to make their moves, usually at least one hour.
Carlsen and Praggnanandhaa had drawn their previous three encounters in this format.
Praggnandhaa’s sister, R Vaishali, also held the top spot in the women’s competition, with 5.5 points.
She drew her game against Anna Muzychuk.
In other games, world number two Fabiano Caruana of the USA defeated reigning world champion Ding Liren of China. Liren dropped to the bottom of the heap in the six-player field following the loss.
American Hikaru Nakamura won his Armageddon game against Alireza Firouzja of France to earn an extra half-point and be third in the standings.
Nakamura will be up against Praggnanandhaa in the fourth round.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.