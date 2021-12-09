Pandey, Shambhavi and Mahreen complete hat-tricks in US Kids Golf India

The Shah of Mahindra
Chaitanya Pandey put on a superb display with a round of 3-under 69 in the age group for Boys-10 years and completed a hat-trick of wins in the US Kids Golf India (North). The youngster had earlier won the first and second legs in October.
Pandey had six birdies against three bogeys. He was exceptionally good in the last stages with four birdies against one bogey between the 12th and 18th holes. He finished way ahead of Arihaan Beri (78) and UAE-based Siddhaan Chhibber, who had lost to Pandey in a play-off in the opening leg.
Pandey is looking at having a shot at the US Kids European and US Kids events later next year. Before the pandemic, he had qualified for the internationals in 2019, too, and won in Europe.
Two other players continued their winning streak. Shambhavi Chaturvedi of NOIDA won by seven shots over Shiksha Jain of Jaipur. Shambhavi had four birdies against six bogeys and was a seven-shot winner over Shiksha.
Mahreen Bhatia competing in the girls group 13-14 also won for the third time in succession.
Ojaswini Saraswat from Mohali became the third different winner in the youngest group for girls. In the nine-hole contest for Girls Under 8, Ojaswini carded 1-under 35 with two birdies and a bogey, all coming in the last three holes after a string of six pars. The previous two winners, Annika Chendira of Gurgaon (Leg 1) and Aanya Dandriyal from NOIDA (Leg 2), were second and fourth, Amaira Gulati tied for second with Aanya.
Parnika Sharma, looking for a similar hat-trick, was denied by Kriti Parikh in a play-off in the Girls 11-12. Both were tied at 81 and Kriti won the close battle over extra holes. Kriti avenged her loss to Parnika in the second leg.
Bhawesh Nirwan, winner of the second leg in the Boys 12, won once again. He was a convincing winner over Arshvant Srivastava, who won the first leg of the season.
Prince Bainsla was a popular winner once again, taking the Boys 11 category honours. Bainsla won by a massive 11-shot margin after shooting even par 72. He won the second leg, too.
The fourth leg will be held tomorrow on December 10.
Winners of the third leg of the US Kids Golf India (North):
Boys Under 7: Abeer Agarwal
Boys Under 9: Raajveer Singh
Boys Under 10: Chaitanya Pandey
Boys Under 11: Prince Bainsla
Boys Under 12: Bhawesh Nirwan
Boys Under 13-14: Naveen Rathi (75)
Boys Under 15-16: Arjun Singh
Girls Under 6: Ojaswini Saraswat
Girls 9-10: Shambhavi Chaturvedi (74)
Girls Under 11-12: Kriti Parikh
Girls Under 13-14: Mahreen Bhatia
