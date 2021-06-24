Sports

RedBird Capital picks 15% stake in Rajasthan Royals

June 24, 2021

The firm recently picked up a minority stake in Fenway Sports Group

US-based private investment firm RedBird Capital Partners, which has a stake in Liverpool and the Boston Red Sox, has picked up a 15 per cent stake in Rajasthan Royals for an undisclosed amount.

RedBird, which is founded by former Goldman Sachs Partner Gerry Cardinale, announced the stake acquisition in a statement on Thursday.

"The IPL is a dynamic league with a global audience and forward thinking mindset regarding fan and player engagement," Cardinale said in the statement.

RedBird also recently picked up a minority stake in Fenway Sports Group, who own English soccer team Liverpool and baseball's Red Sox, the XFL, and they are also the majority owner of French football team Toulouse.

IPL
