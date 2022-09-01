SA20: CSKCL names its Johannesburg franchise as ‘Joburg Super Kings’

Chennai Super Kings Cricket Ltd (CSKCL), which acquired a team based out of Johannesburg in SA20 League, on Thursday announced the Johannesburg franchise name as ‘Joburg Super Kings’.

It also named South African cricketer Faf du Plessis as the captain and Stephen Fleming as the head coach of Joburg Super Kings.

The Chennai Super Kings Cricket Ltd said, the announcement was made during an interaction session with KS Viswanathan, CEO of CSKCL, Graeme Smith, League Commissioner SA20, Joburg Super Kings captain Faf du Plessis, Joburg Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming and Jono Leaf-Wright, CEO of The Wanderers, with veteran broadcaster Mark Nicholas being the host.

The event also saw the launch of the logo of the Joburg Super Kings, which has identities closer to the Chennai Super Kings franchise.

“We have been looking for opportunities for the past few years to get into outside franchise cricket. Cricket South Africa’s league is a very good opportunity. When they launched the league, we were very keen because of the fact that we have always had a good relationship with Cricket South Africa and also the fact that we enjoy a very good support base in South Africa,” the release quoted CSKCL CEO KS Viswanathan as saying.

SA20 is the new T20 league launched by Cricket South Africa.

“Cricket South Africa has made a long-term commitment into this tournament…cleared the ICC window for 10 years now...So, we are very excited about the opportunity that this league is going to bring to our game in South Africa,” the release quoted Graeme Smith, League Commissioner SA20, as saying.