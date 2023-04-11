Sony Sports Network, on Tuesday, has extended its collaboration with the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), the governing body of football in Europe.

This gives the broadcaster exclusive media rights for all the UEFA National Team competitions scheduled between 2022-2028 and will showcase the UEFA EURO 2024 and 2028, along with its European Qualifiers and Friendly Matches.

“As part of the six-year deal, the broadcaster will showcase over 1,300 football matches across its channels. The network will televise the 2024 and 2028 European Qualifiers and the upcoming two editions of the UEFA EURO. Additionally, football fans will witness all the games of the UEFA Nations League 2024 and 2026, as well as the UEFA Nations League Finals in 2025 and 2027,” it added .

Sony Sports Network continues to be the official broadcaster for the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Europa Conference League, Bundesliga, Emirates FA Cup, and more.

Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer - Distribution & International Business and Head - Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India said Sony Sports Network has extended its partnership with UEFA and secured the rights to the UEFA EURO 2024 and 2028 editions, further cementing its commitment to delivering premium quality football on a “massive scale.”

“With the acquisition of exclusive television and digital rights in the Indian sub-continent, we’re excited to bring the tournament to viewers in multiple languages, ensuring that fans can experience the thrill of one of the biggest events in football. UEFA commands some of the most premium football properties, and this association expands our football portfolio with an additional 1,300 football matches making us the premier destination for European football in India,” he added.

The company said it had a successful broadcast of UEFA EURO 2020 in which the viewership impressions were more than triple of UEFA EURO 2016 along with over 65 brands that associated with the network.

The UEFA tournaments will be available exclusively on linear television in the Indian subcontinent, including India, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives, and Sri Lanka, as well as live-streamed on their on-demand OTT platform SonyLIV, it added

Guy-Laurent Epstein, Director of Marketing, UEFA,” We are very pleased to continue our partnership with Sony Sports Network as the home of UEFA National Team Football in the Indian subcontinent until 2028. Fans in the region will be offered extensive and excellent coverage of UEFA’s European National Team Football portfolio.”

