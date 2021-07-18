Tvesa finishes career-best 2nd and Diksha is 4th at Gant Ladies Open

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Tvesa Malik continued to knock on the doors of a breakthrough win even as she registered a career-best Tied-second place finish in the Gant Ladies Open on the Ladies European Tour. Carrying on the good summer run for Indian women, Diksha Dagar, part of the winning team at Aramco Ladies Team event, finished Tied-fourth in Turku, Finland.
This was Tvesa’s third Top-10 finish of 2021 while Diksha is returning back to the form that won her the South Africa Women’s Open in 2019 and saw her play superbly last week in London.
Tvesa, playing in the second last group over the final day, shot 3-under 68 and was 2-under for three rounds at 211. Matilda Carsten (68) maintained her three-shot lead over Tvesa, to win the title. It was Matilda’s first win on the Ladies European Tour, and it came just over a month after her maiden LPGA title at LPGA Mediheal Championships.
Tvesa, starting the final day three shots behind the Finn, made up two shots over the front nine and then a bogey dropped her back. She fought back with birdies on 11th and 15th to catch up with Matilda, who was in the group behind her. Then Tvesa bogeyed the 17th, even as Matilda birdied the 16th and 17th.
Diksha Dagar who was Tied-second overnight did not quite manage the charge as she had one birdie and one bogey on front nine. A double bogey on the 11th, where she had an eagle on the second day, virtually dashed her hopes in the tightly fought contest. She fought back with birdies on 14th and 16th, but Matilda ran away from the rest in the closing stages.
Tvesa was tied second with Ursula Wikstrom (76), while Marianna Skarpnord (73) and Atthaya Thitikul (73) were tied for fourth with Diksha Dagar.
Earlier in the week Vani Kapoor and Astha Madan had missed the cut.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
We zoom in on four multibaggers that investors can book profits on, when the going is good
The fund shows strong winning consistency over the benchmark
Returns depend on entry age and chosen option, while upfront investment is linked to rebates
Q1 earnings announcements of bluechip companies could be drivers for the benchmark
When finding a hospital bed proved daunting during the devastating second wave of Covid-19, the villagers of ...
Part immigrant novel, part coming-of-age tale, Sanjena Sathian’s debut marks a shift in the way the Indian ...
It’s the birth anniversary of French painter, Paul Delaroche whose paintings of historical scenes were hugely ...
Kanika Dhillon, the creator of fiesty heroines — ‘Manmarziyan’, ‘Kedarnath’ and ‘Haseen Dillruba’
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...