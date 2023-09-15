Srinivasan K Swamy, Executive Chairman of R K Swamy Hansa Group, has been elected as the Chairman of Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC) for the year 2023-2024.

Swamy currently serves as Chairman of Asian Federation of Advertising Associations. He was also the President / Chairman of International Advertising Association (IAA), IAA India Chapter, Confederation of Asian Advertising Agency Associations, Advertising Agencies Association of India, Advertising Standards Council of India, All India Management Association, Madras Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Madras Management Association.

Swamy was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Advertising Agencies Association of India.