Kochi is gearing up for the 16th edition of the Kerala Gem and Jewellery Show, ‘KGJS 2023,’ scheduled to unfold from December 1 to 3 at the Adlux International Convention Centre, Angamaly.

This year’s show will feature a diverse range of gem and jewellery designs. The event will witness active participation from jewellery manufacturers, jewels artisans, leading designers, technology service providers, wholesalers and retail jewellers from across the country.

M.P. Ahammed, Chairman, Malabar Gold and Diamonds, T S Kalyanaraman, Chairman and Managing Director of Kalyan Jewellers; Joy Alukkas, Chairman of Joy Alukkas Jewellers; B. Govindhan, Chairman, Bhima Jewellery and A V Jose, Chairman Jos Alukkas will inaugurate the trade fair on Friday.

Jointly organised by PVJ Endeavours, a renowned consulting firm in the jewellery trade, Art of Jewellery (AOJ) Media, and KNC Services, the event has garnered support from various jewellery industry associations in the state, gem and jewellery organizations across India, and leading international entities in the field.

According to PV Jose, Director of KGJS and Chairman of PVJ Endeavours, the trade fair aims to provide a significant boost to jewellery manufacturers and retailers in Kerala. The event will propel the State’s thriving gem and jewellery market to new heights by incorporating the latest trends and industrial updates.

Kranti Nagvekar, Director of KGJS and CEO of KNC Services, highlighted the global potential of State’s traditional jewellery, emphasising that KGJS has emerged a crucial platform for sourcing and networking Kerala’s traditional designs.

Sumesh Wadhera, Director of KGJS and Managing Director of AOJ Media, shared that the show’s major attractions include exclusive collections of gold, diamond, platinum, silver, Chettinadu, antique and ethnic ornaments.

The B2B show offers an opportunity for wholesale dealers, retailers, importers and exporters, diamond and gemstone suppliers, and traders to enhance their business relations and stay updated with the latest industry trends.