Start-ups attract ₹80 crore investments at Seeding Kerala summit

In a big boost to the start-up ecosystem in Kerala, investments to the tune of ₹80 crore were announced at the 7th edition of the Seeding Kerala Summit organized by the Kerala Start-up Mission. As many as 13 start-ups out of the 30 select enterprises who attended the two-day summit in hybrid mode attracted investments from participating top funds, angel networks and High Networth Individuals (HNIs). The invite-only summit saw participation by 46 investors from within and outside the State. The event was attended by representatives of top funds, Angel Networks, 30 corporate houses and family offices besides founders of 36 select start-ups.

Start-ups picked up for investments are Bumberry, Cookd, Zappyhire, Shipnext, Shop Connect, Hyreo, TIEA, Astrek Innovations, Messengerify, Premagic, Finsall, Agnikul and Ubifly.

Biggest quantum of investment announced by Speciale Invest

The biggest quantum of investment was announced by Speciale Invest, a fund partner for the event. Other major investors were SEA Fund and Kerala Angel Network. Among HNIs, investment pledges were made by V K Mathews, Raveendranath Kamath, Navas Meeran and Rajesh Padinjaremadam. Investment decisions were also announced by Malabar Angel Network and Indian Angel Network. Kerala Startup Mission, which organized the event also released a new RFP for venture partners.