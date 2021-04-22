State govts ‘free to purchase’ from vaccine makers

The Centre on Thursday clarified that vaccine-makers will supply only 50 per cent of their monthly production to the Centre from May. The statement followed reports that Serum Institute of India has contracted all its production till May 25 to the Centre.

“A key feature of the Liberalised Pricing and Accelerated National Covid-19 Vaccination Strategy is that vaccine manufacturers would supply 50 per cent of their monthly Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) released doses to Government of India and would be free to supply remaining 50 per cent doses to State governments and in the other than Government channel,” an official statement added. This policy will come into effect from May 1.

State governments are free to purchase the vaccine doses from the vaccine manufacturers, the Centre stated.