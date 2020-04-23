Stranded AP fishermen to be brought back by sea from Gujarat

Andhra Pradesh Government will be bringing back by sea 5,000 fishermen who have been stranded in Gujarat due to lockdown.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took up the matter with Gujarat Chief Minister who had agreed to send about 5,000 fishermen back to Andhra Pradesh by sea route.

Special boats are being arranged to ferry them back from fishing harbour in Viraval near Somnath in Gujarat, according to Mopidevi Venkata Ramana, Minister for Fisheries, AP.