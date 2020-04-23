News

Stranded AP fishermen to be brought back by sea from Gujarat

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on April 23, 2020 Published on April 23, 2020

Andhra Pradesh Government will be bringing back by sea 5,000 fishermen who have been stranded in Gujarat due to lockdown.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took up the matter with Gujarat Chief Minister who had agreed to send about 5,000 fishermen back to Andhra Pradesh by sea route.

Special boats are being arranged to ferry them back from fishing harbour in Viraval near Somnath in Gujarat, according to Mopidevi Venkata Ramana, Minister for Fisheries, AP.

Published on April 23, 2020
coronavirus
fishing
Andhra Pradesh
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Congress leader seeks Covid relief package for start-ups