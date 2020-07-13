Strict action on people going out after giving samples for Covid testing

Caught between the virus and the deep sea
Karnataka has tightened the law on isolation/quarantine of people who have given samples for Covid-19 testing.
It has said “Person who have provided swab samples for Covid-19 testing may be infectious. Hence, as a matter of abundant caution, all such persons shall be advised strict isolation/quarantine at home till their lab results are communicated.”
Any irresponsible behaviour by the person like going outdoors, socialising, going to work etc will result in spread of infection in the community and consequently such acts shall invite stringent legal action under the Epidemic Diseases Act.
The Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa addressing a video meeting with Deputy Commissioners, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officers and senior police officials instructed them to take strict action against hospitals refusing to provide treatment to both Covid and non-Covid patients in Bengaluru.
Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar told reporters “We have taken inventory of hospital beds in the city. We have around 3,500 beds. By law, we have ensured that a person in distress has to be treated.”
The errant hospitals will be dealt with sternly. Government will be initiating it shortly,” he added.
Chief ministers also instructed to give priority to use digital x-ray machines. “Since it is possible to diagnose the lung infections through them quickly and give early treatment,” he said.
“In order to stop the rapid spread of Covid-19 virus, a booth-level task force will be constituted by Tuesday evening, said Sudhakar.
On Monday, Karnataka reported 73 deaths taking the total toll to 757. Bengaluru which has emerged as hotspot reported 47 deaths.
The state reported 2,738 new cases, taking the total number of cases to 41,581 and of which 24,572 were active cases.
On the discharge front, the day saw 839 cases, now total discharges stood at 16,248. Patients in ICU are 545. Of the 2,738 new cases reported in the state, the Covid positive cases continue to mount in Bengaluru clocking 1,315 cases. The total positive cases in the city stood at 19,702 and active cases were 15,052. On the discharge front, the city reported 283 today and so far 4328 people have been discharged.
