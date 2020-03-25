Strict quarantine may bring peak coronavirus numbers down by 89%: ICMR

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) revealed that if the social distancing measures are effectively implemented by the Centre, and made people follow strict quarantine, then the expected number of cases in India would come down by 62 per cent, Times of India reported.

The ICMR also added that the peak number of coronavirus cases in India would come down by 89 per cent after following social distancing, thus flattening the curve and provide room for better interventions and alternatives, the report added.

This comes hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Tuesday evening and ordered a complete lockdown of India due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, excluding the supply of essential items and services.

ICMR held that they did mathematical modeling of the cases in India and their findings also suggested that screening of travellers at entry points can delay the introduction of the virus into the community by three days to three weeks.

However, ICMR also said that any health measure and community preparedness would be critical to containing the impending spread of the virus in the country.

Meanwhile, the executive director of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Michael J Ryan, said on Tuesday that India has a tremendous capacity to deal with the coronavirus outbreak situation as it has experience of eradicating two pandemics, namely small-pox and polio.

J Ryan said during a press brief on Covid-19 pandemic: "There is a need in the number of labs where a surge is seen. India is a very populous country and the future of this virus will be considered in a very highly and densely populated country. India led the world in eradicating two pandemics, small-pox and polio so India has a tremendous capacity."

He added that there are no easy answers to the virus and it is exceptionally important that countries like India show the way to the world.