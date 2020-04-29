Strides Pharma develops drug to fight Covid-19

Strides Pharma Science Limited, a global pharmaceutical company on Wednesday said it has developed and commercialized Favipiravir antiviral tablets which were found effective to fight Covid-19 infection.

The product is a generic version of Avigan of Toyama Chemical, Japan.

Favipiravir is an antiviral medication that was initially developed to treat influenza in Japan. In February, post the outbreak of novel Coronavirus, Favipiravir was studied in China and several other countries as an experimental treatment of Covid-19. The drug has demonstrated positive outcomes, including a reduction in the duration of Covid-19 and improved lung conditions for the patients, a statement from the company said.

Strides has developed Favipiravir tablets in 400mg and 200mg strengths for convenient dosage administration. The product is currently being exported to GCC countries to treat patients under their treatment program for Covid-19. Strides will also immediately apply to Indian drug authorities to commence necessary studies and make the drug available to Indian patients expeditiously.

Favipiravir tablets are being manufactured at Strides’ flagship facility in Bangalore. The facility can produce up to six billion units of solid orals annually and is approved by USFDA, MHRA, WHO, TGA among others. Strides has also entered into a preferred arrangement with a leading Indian API manufacturer for the supplies of Favipiravir API.

“Favipiravir is a complex drug to make, while we are manufacturing the tablets in-house, we are also excited to partner with the API manufacturer such that our supply chain remains secured up to the key starting material,” Dr R Ananthanarayanan, CEO and Managing Director said.