Suburban train travel restrictions in Chennai to be withdrawn from Feb 1

In view of the relaxations of Covid protocols announced by the Tamil Nadu government, restrictions in ticketing arrangements for suburban train services in Chennai region, including the extended areas of Chennai suburban, will be withdrawn from February 1.

Accordingly, double vaccination certificates will no longer be insisted on for issue of journey/season tickets. “UTS ON MOBILE” services will also be resumed over suburban areas including the extended areas of Chennai suburban.

However, passengers are requested to adhere to all Covid appropriate behaviour such as social distancing, wearing of face masks and hand hygiene, said a release from the Southern Railway.