Every year, more than 1,00,000 people commit suicide in India, which is higher than the global average and it’s increasing every year, states the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). There are various causes like career problems, a sense of isolation, abuse, violence, family problems, mental disorders, addiction to alcohol, financial loss, chronic illness, etc.

The National Strategy for Suicide Prevention is the first such attempt in India to provide a framework for the prevention of suicides in India. The aim is to create a society in which people value their lives and are supported when they are in need.

State governments such as Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Odisha use medical helpline 104 to counsel people with mental or physiological disorders.

If you are struggling, need support with your mental health, or have experienced a traumatic event, consider contacting helplines listed below for use cross various States of India. The services are free, anonymous and confidential.

TelanganaRoshni - 040-6620 2000

Andhra Pradesh1Life - 78930-78930; 100

GGH-Kakinada - 98499-03870.

KarnatakaArogya Sahayavani - 104

Tamil NaduSneha - 044- 24640050

State’s health helpline - 104

KeralaDISHA - 1056, 0471-2552056

State’s health helpline 104

Maithri - 0484-2540530

Thanal Suicide Prevention Centre - 0495-2760000

DelhiSanjivini, Society for Mental Health - 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday, 10 am -7.30 pm

MumbaiBMC Mental Health Helpline: 022-24131212 (24x7)

Vandrevala Foundation: 18602662345/18002333330 (24x7)

I Call - 022-25521111 (Monday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.)

ASRA - 022 2754 6669 (24x7)

The Samaritans Mumbai: 8422984528/842984529/8422984530 ( 5 p.m. -8 p.m., all days)

BengaluruSahai - 080-25497777, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

KochiMaitri — 0484-2540530,

Chaithram — 0484-2361160

KolkataLifeline Foundation - 033-24637401/32