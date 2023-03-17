Every year, more than 1,00,000 people commit suicide in India, which is higher than the global average and it’s increasing every year, states the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). There are various causes like career problems, a sense of isolation, abuse, violence, family problems, mental disorders, addiction to alcohol, financial loss, chronic illness, etc.
The National Strategy for Suicide Prevention is the first such attempt in India to provide a framework for the prevention of suicides in India. The aim is to create a society in which people value their lives and are supported when they are in need.
State governments such as Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Odisha use medical helpline 104 to counsel people with mental or physiological disorders.
If you are struggling, need support with your mental health, or have experienced a traumatic event, consider contacting helplines listed below for use cross various States of India. The services are free, anonymous and confidential.
TelanganaRoshni - 040-6620 2000
Andhra Pradesh1Life - 78930-78930; 100
GGH-Kakinada - 98499-03870.
KarnatakaArogya Sahayavani - 104
Tamil NaduSneha - 044- 24640050
State’s health helpline - 104
KeralaDISHA - 1056, 0471-2552056
State’s health helpline 104
Maithri - 0484-2540530
Thanal Suicide Prevention Centre - 0495-2760000
DelhiSanjivini, Society for Mental Health - 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday, 10 am -7.30 pm
MumbaiBMC Mental Health Helpline: 022-24131212 (24x7)
Vandrevala Foundation: 18602662345/18002333330 (24x7)
I Call - 022-25521111 (Monday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.)
ASRA - 022 2754 6669 (24x7)
The Samaritans Mumbai: 8422984528/842984529/8422984530 ( 5 p.m. -8 p.m., all days)
BengaluruSahai - 080-25497777, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
KochiMaitri — 0484-2540530,
Chaithram — 0484-2361160
KolkataLifeline Foundation - 033-24637401/32
