Super Speciality hospital for children to come up at Tirupati

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday laid the foundation stone for Sri Padmavathi Children’s Super Specialty Hospital which is being constructed by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) at Alipiri. He has also inaugurated Tata Trust’s Sri Venkateswara Institute of Cancer Care and Advanced Research (SVICCAR) set up in partnership with TTD. Speaking on the ocassion, Reddy said the State government enhanced Aarogyasri scheme and increased the number of medical services by which even treatment for Cancer can be availed free of cost. The TTD was taking a lot of effort to develop medical infrastructure and partnering with many institutions to expand healthcare services. He thanked the Tata group for building a state-of-the-art cancer care hospital in Tirupati, according to a release.

