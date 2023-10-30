Sweet Karam Coffee, a Chennai-based destination South Indian snacking brand, has raised $1.5 million in funding from Fireside Ventures.

The company plans to utilise the funds for offline expansion, penetrating across new geographics and strengthening its regionalized product portfolio.

Since 2020, Sweet Karam Coffee has experienced a seen surge in growth, doubling its revenue year on year with dedication and a commitment to customer experience, said the company.

The brand currently serves a range of authentic South Indian sweets and snacks free from palm oil and preservatives, in addition to their filter coffee and ready meal mixes. It has a wide range of delicacies from Tamil Nadu and Kerala and soon plans to expand its portfolio of Karnataka and Andhra specialities.

No to palm oil

Nalini Parthiban, Co-Founder of Sweet Karam Coffee, said: “Sweet Karam Coffee aspires to bring on a ‘Good Food Revolution’ through its own value of good, by offering products that epitomise tradition, purity, and authenticity while also glorifying the culture and heritage of South India through its Dakshin Tales Community. Besides this, promoting millets, and saying no to palm oil are some of the ways, the brand is contributing towards sustainability.”

Founded by husband-wife duo Anand Bharadwaj and Nalini Parthiban, along with Srivatsan Sundararaman and Veera Raghavan, Sweet Karam Coffee aims to address the two issues -poor availability and accessibility of well packaged authentic traditional sweets and snacks free from palm oil and preservatives and the increasing dominance of Western snacking amongst the younger generation is becoming the preferred choice over the Indian snacking options, it said.

Sweet Karam Coffee has also partnered with an eco-system of farmers in Tamil Nadu to bring a range of millet-based delicacies direct from the farm.