Tamil Nadu CM lays foundation stones for 9 industrial projects, inaugurates 7

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on October 23, 2020 Published on October 23, 2020

The State entered into agreements for facilitating these investments at the Global Investors Meet in 2019

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday laid the foundation stone for nine industrial projects totalling ₹10,062 crore with an employment potential of 8,666. He also inaugurated seven projects that brought investment of ₹1,298 crore and capable of providing 7,879 jobs.

The investment agreements for projects were finalised during the second edition of Global Investors Meet.

The foundation stones were laid for: Vikram Solar’s module/cell manufacturing unit in Oragadam ( ₹5,512 crore capable of generating 4,738 jobs); Adani Gas’s city gas distribution ( ₹2,000 crore, 1,000 jobs); Integrated Chennai Business Park of DP World at Vallur ( ₹1,000 crore, 1,100 jobs); Philips Carbon Black at Thervoy Kandigai at Thiruvallur district ( ₹600 crore, 300 jobs); second phase of Kalpathi AGS’ Dindigul Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd at Vathalagundu in Dindigul district ( ₹300 crore, 500 jobs); Shreevari Energy Systems at Melakkarandayil in Thoothukudi district ( ₹250 crore, 228 jobs); Chennai SSSS Equipment’s earth break equipment at Mailam in Villupuram district ( ₹50 crore and 400 jobs); Aquasub Engineering at Kallapalayam in Coimbatore district ( ₹200 crore, 400 jobs); and Hyundai Motors at Irungattukottai (₹150 crore).

The projects inaugurated were: Wheels India in Thiruvallur ( ₹600 crore investment and employment for 1,800 persons); Salcomp at Sriperumbudur ( ₹500 crore, 5,600 persons); Kalpathi AGS Group-Dindigul Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd, Phase I in Dindigul ( ₹70 crore, 150 persons); Power Gear in Ranipet (₹37 crore, 90 persons); Mudhra Fine Blanc at Irungattukottai ( ₹12.7 crore, 100 persons); Nash Industries at Vallam Vadakal ( ₹56.5 crore, 100 persons); and BBL Daido’s shell bearing and bushings at Sriperumbudur ( ₹22 crore and 39 persons), , says a State government press release.

