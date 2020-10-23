Tamil Nadu CM lays foundation stones for 9 industrial projects, inaugurates 7

Magnetic personality, but attractive enough?
New Nissan Magnite’s good looks may not be sufficient. The entire package needs to pull buyers away from ...
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday laid the foundation stone for nine industrial projects totalling ₹10,062 crore with an employment potential of 8,666. He also inaugurated seven projects that brought investment of ₹1,298 crore and capable of providing 7,879 jobs.
The investment agreements for projects were finalised during the second edition of Global Investors Meet.
The foundation stones were laid for: Vikram Solar’s module/cell manufacturing unit in Oragadam ( ₹5,512 crore capable of generating 4,738 jobs); Adani Gas’s city gas distribution ( ₹2,000 crore, 1,000 jobs); Integrated Chennai Business Park of DP World at Vallur ( ₹1,000 crore, 1,100 jobs); Philips Carbon Black at Thervoy Kandigai at Thiruvallur district ( ₹600 crore, 300 jobs); second phase of Kalpathi AGS’ Dindigul Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd at Vathalagundu in Dindigul district ( ₹300 crore, 500 jobs); Shreevari Energy Systems at Melakkarandayil in Thoothukudi district ( ₹250 crore, 228 jobs); Chennai SSSS Equipment’s earth break equipment at Mailam in Villupuram district ( ₹50 crore and 400 jobs); Aquasub Engineering at Kallapalayam in Coimbatore district ( ₹200 crore, 400 jobs); and Hyundai Motors at Irungattukottai (₹150 crore).
The projects inaugurated were: Wheels India in Thiruvallur ( ₹600 crore investment and employment for 1,800 persons); Salcomp at Sriperumbudur ( ₹500 crore, 5,600 persons); Kalpathi AGS Group-Dindigul Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd, Phase I in Dindigul ( ₹70 crore, 150 persons); Power Gear in Ranipet (₹37 crore, 90 persons); Mudhra Fine Blanc at Irungattukottai ( ₹12.7 crore, 100 persons); Nash Industries at Vallam Vadakal ( ₹56.5 crore, 100 persons); and BBL Daido’s shell bearing and bushings at Sriperumbudur ( ₹22 crore and 39 persons), , says a State government press release.
New Nissan Magnite’s good looks may not be sufficient. The entire package needs to pull buyers away from ...
Revamped product line includes most powerful flagship
Can’t afford a top-end phone? The ‘Fan Edition’ has some advanced features at a better price
‘Who you become’ and ‘How you evolve’ is more critical than following a set of tips, tricks or templates
Immediate annuity plans without ‘return of purchase price’ offer a solution, but there are drawbacks
It’s vital to know the details of the waiting period clause in your health insurance
Existing shareholders could face major equity dilution
Assessing the risks inherent to mutual fund investments is proving to be a tough challenge for investors.
Many of the hit Hindi movies today are remakes from the four South Indian film industries. In a trend dating ...
Gatekeepers of mainstream art history have often denied entry to practitioners of botanical paintings
Healing the Ganga can start in your kitchen, says Bidisha Banerjee, whose new book explores the faith and ...
Puneet Krishna, the creator of Mirzapur, on the second season of the popular web show on Amazon Prime Video
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...