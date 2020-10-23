Tamil Nadu CM lays foundation stones for 9 industrial projects, inaugurates 7

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday laid the foundation stone for nine industrial projects totalling ₹10,062 crore with an employment potential of 8,666. He also inaugurated seven projects that brought investment of ₹1,298 crore and capable of providing 7,879 jobs.

The investment agreements for projects were finalised during the second edition of Global Investors Meet.

The foundation stones were laid for: Vikram Solar’s module/cell manufacturing unit in Oragadam ( ₹5,512 crore capable of generating 4,738 jobs); Adani Gas’s city gas distribution ( ₹2,000 crore, 1,000 jobs); Integrated Chennai Business Park of DP World at Vallur ( ₹1,000 crore, 1,100 jobs); Philips Carbon Black at Thervoy Kandigai at Thiruvallur district ( ₹600 crore, 300 jobs); second phase of Kalpathi AGS’ Dindigul Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd at Vathalagundu in Dindigul district ( ₹300 crore, 500 jobs); Shreevari Energy Systems at Melakkarandayil in Thoothukudi district ( ₹250 crore, 228 jobs); Chennai SSSS Equipment’s earth break equipment at Mailam in Villupuram district ( ₹50 crore and 400 jobs); Aquasub Engineering at Kallapalayam in Coimbatore district ( ₹200 crore, 400 jobs); and Hyundai Motors at Irungattukottai (₹150 crore).

The projects inaugurated were: Wheels India in Thiruvallur ( ₹600 crore investment and employment for 1,800 persons); Salcomp at Sriperumbudur ( ₹500 crore, 5,600 persons); Kalpathi AGS Group-Dindigul Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd, Phase I in Dindigul ( ₹70 crore, 150 persons); Power Gear in Ranipet (₹37 crore, 90 persons); Mudhra Fine Blanc at Irungattukottai ( ₹12.7 crore, 100 persons); Nash Industries at Vallam Vadakal ( ₹56.5 crore, 100 persons); and BBL Daido’s shell bearing and bushings at Sriperumbudur ( ₹22 crore and 39 persons), , says a State government press release.