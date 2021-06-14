Tamil Nadu government fixes uniform rate for ambulances operated by private operators

The Tamil Nadu government has fixed a uniform rate for patient transport ambulances (PTA), basic life support (BLS) ambulances and advanced life support (ALS) ambulances operated by private operators.

For PTA—facilitated with oxygen, all medical equipment, drugs, guidelines of CRA with reference to PPE kit, gloves, face mask, sanitiser and face slide— , the maximum cost to be collected will be ₹1,500 for the first 10 km and ₹25/km for every additional kilometre.

For BLS ambulances with oxygen, the rate will be ₹2,000 for the first 10 km and ₹50/km for every additional kilometre.

For ALS ambulances with ventilator, defibrillator and multi-para monitor in addition, the charge will be ₹4,000 for the first 10 km and ₹100/km for every additional kilometre, says an order issued by Health Secretary, J Radhakrishnan.

If fares are collected over and above this by private operators, the users are advised to register a complaint with 104 Health Helpline number and the defaulters face immediate cancellation of the driving license; cancellation of the registration number of the ambulance and immediate confiscation of the ambulance, the order said.