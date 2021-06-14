Tamil Nadu government fixes uniform rate for ambulances operated by private operators

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
The Tamil Nadu government has fixed a uniform rate for patient transport ambulances (PTA), basic life support (BLS) ambulances and advanced life support (ALS) ambulances operated by private operators.
For PTA—facilitated with oxygen, all medical equipment, drugs, guidelines of CRA with reference to PPE kit, gloves, face mask, sanitiser and face slide— , the maximum cost to be collected will be ₹1,500 for the first 10 km and ₹25/km for every additional kilometre.
Also read: TN sets prices of Covid-related safety accessories
For BLS ambulances with oxygen, the rate will be ₹2,000 for the first 10 km and ₹50/km for every additional kilometre.
For ALS ambulances with ventilator, defibrillator and multi-para monitor in addition, the charge will be ₹4,000 for the first 10 km and ₹100/km for every additional kilometre, says an order issued by Health Secretary, J Radhakrishnan.
If fares are collected over and above this by private operators, the users are advised to register a complaint with 104 Health Helpline number and the defaulters face immediate cancellation of the driving license; cancellation of the registration number of the ambulance and immediate confiscation of the ambulance, the order said.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
While IEA’s net-zero goal by mid-century is desirable, for India it may be a tough proposition given its ...
An industry-driven initiative is rejuvenating waterbodies in Chennai
SEBI’s order on FT funds reveals lesser-known facets of debt fund performance
Caps on maturity of individual securities and checks on fresh investments in perpetual bonds are positives
Here is a four-basket framework for their financial plan
Time to stay alert as profit-booking and selling pressure can emerge at higher levels
Netflix’s new drama is a gripping tale of an infected world filled with children born with animal parts and ...
The little device may well remind us of Arthur C Clarke, but she does make life so much easier
In a new volume of essays, the author ponders over story, storytelling and storytellers
It’s the 101st birth anniversary of cartoonist Dave Berg, remembered for his five decades of work in the ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...