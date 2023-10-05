Tamil Nadu has received proposals to add about 5,000 MW of new capacity in the wind energy sector this year, said Beela Rajesh, Principal Secretary – Energy, Government of Tamil Nadu.

The State has been accelerating its efforts to add more wind capacity as it lost the top position in the total installed capacity to Gujarat a few months ago. The gap in wind capacity between the two States was 815 MW as of August 2023.

Of the proposals for 5,000 MW capacity, 4,400 MW worth of proposals have come from new applicants, while 600 MW addition will be an expansion of existing producers, she said at the Windergy 2023 conference here.

Challenges

Amid a stronger focus on new capacity addition, there are challenges pertaining to energy storage, transmission, and distribution, she said. Rajesh urged the wind energy industry to come out with a fact-finding report on the challenges, which can be considered during the policymaking.

She said the proposed repowering policy in the wind sector would be looking at both upgrading TANGEDCO’s 112 MW capacity and offering incentives for the private sector to increase capacity. The final draft of the repowering policy with the industry’s feedback will be out soon.

She also stated that Tamil Nadu would also be at the forefront of in harnessing offshore wind energy.

Push to small investors

D V Giri, Secretary General, IWTMA (Indian Wind Turbine Manufacturers Association) pointed out that small investors didn’t get an opportunity to invest in the wind energy sector. He made a plea to the Beela Rajesh that Tamil Nadu could also come out with a policy like Gujarat.

The Gujarat government has come out with a draft proposal that registered MSME units, that are able to put up wind projects below 25 MW, would be given FIT (feed-in tariff) through the regulatory processes. “There are thousands of investors who will be willing to invest in 1 or two turbines. If they are encouraged to invest, an addition of 2-2.5 GW of new capacity per annum would be assured by the industry,” he added.

Small investors have played a vital role in the wind sector’s capacity edition. Actually, the first 15 GW of wind power capacity was built by small investors who put up 1 or 2 machines.

Giri also pointed out there are a huge number of wind energy component makers in Tamil Nadu who require some special status on their supplies.

There are a number of critical wind energy components that are being imported now. These are expensive parts. With proper incentives, all these components could be made in India by our component makers. We seek the Tamil Nadu government’s help as to how we can make the representation to secure some incentives for the component makers. “OEMs may not require incentives, but the supply chain industry needs the support,” said Giri.