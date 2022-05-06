Tamil Nadu has seen investments worth nearly ₹70,000 crore in the last 12 months

The DMK government came to power in Tamil Nadu on May 7, 2021, even as the country was reeling under the impact of the second wave of the Covid pandemic. Despite this, in the last 12 months, the MK Stalin-led government signed 131 MoUs worth ₹69,375 crore with the potential to create 2,25,802 jobs.

To make TN an ideal destination for investments, the State government has announced plans to create a land bank of 45,000 acres in the next five years. It has also unveiled a slew of policies including the Tamil Nadu Fintech Policy 2021; Data Policy; Global Capability Centre policy; Data Centre Policy; and a Tamil Nadu Export Development Strategy 2021. A Single Window Portal 2.0, Single Window Mobile App, a revamped Guidance Portal and the Tamil Nadu Land Information Portal were also launched. In addition to this, specialised cells like the FinTech Promotion Cell, Export Promotion Cell and Work Lab Cell were formed to improve ease of doing business.

Specialised Parks

Specialised sector-specific parks are coming up at various places in the state including an e-Vehicle Park at Manallur, Medical Devices Park at Oragadam, Apparel Park at Virudhunagar, Leather Park at Panappakkam, Future Mobility Park at Shoolagiri, Textile Park at Karur, and plug-and-play warehousing facilities at Vallam-Vadagal, Oragadam and Perundurai. Action is being taken to establish food parks at three SIPCOT Industrial Parks at Manapparai, Theni and Tindivanam

Satyakam Arya, Chairman, CII Tamil Nadu, said the state’s success started with Covid relief — providing medical facilities, improving infrastructure by increasing beds, oxygen availability, and ensuring proper distribution of remdesivir to all Covid patients.

He added, the various policy announcements make Tamil Nadu the hub of leading skill-based industries. The government has already established a Centre for Excellence focusing on artificial intelligence, blockchain, data analytics and IoT, which will help it adopt the technologies in various verticals such as healthcare, agriculture and education

Innovation centre

Simultaneously, the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Tamil Nadu is also growing rapidly across sectors such as healthcare, tourism, education, engineering, communications, transportation, banking and fintech, again enabled by Information Technology, said Arya, who is also Managing Director and CEO of Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, a 100 per cent subsidiary of Daimler Truck AG.

Sankar Vanavarayar, Executive Director of ABT Industries, said it is heartening to note that within a year, the state government has signed 130 memoranda of understanding which will help achieve the target of $1 trillion economy by 2030.

The state’s share in the country’s foreign direct investment increased to 5 per cent from 4 per cent earlier thanks to pro-industry initiatives by the government, said Vanavarayar, Vice-Chairman, CII Tamil Nadu.