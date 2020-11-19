Tamil Nadu registers 1,707 more Covid-19 cases

The number of coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu increased by 1,707 in the 24 hours since Wednesday to take the total number of infections in the State to 7,64,989. After 2,251 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active persons declined to less than 14,000 to 13,907.

There were 19 deaths registered and 67,115 samples tested.

In Chennai, 471 infections were added; 593 patients were discharged and four deaths were registered. Coimbatore reported the next highest number of cases of 149, followed by Tiruvallur with 138, and Chengalpattu with 119, according to State Health Ministry data.