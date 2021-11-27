Tamil Nadu reports 746 new Covid cases on Friday

Tamil Nadu on Friday reported 746 new Covid cases against 739 on Thursday. After 749 persons were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 8,418.

There were 11 deaths registered and 1,03,258 samples tested.

Also see: Clarity eludes Kerala’s daily Covid death numbers tally

Chennai reported 103 new cases (107) while Coimbatore saw 113 cases (112).

On Friday, a total of 2,31,136 persons were vaccinated against Covid.