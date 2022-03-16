Tangedco signs pacts with NLC, SECI and PTC to procure 2,900 MW of power

NLC India will supply 1,500 MW from its plant in Odisha

Tangedco (Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation) on Wednesday signed agreements with NLC India Ltd, Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) and PTC India Ltd to procure nearly 2,400 MW of power.

The power purchase agreements (PPAs) were signed in the presence of State Chief Minister M K Stalin, Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji, Coal Secretary Anil Kumar Jain, Rajesh Lakhoni, CMD, Tangedco and other officials.

As part of its agreement with Tangedco, NLC will supply 1,500 MW of power from its thermal power station at Talabira, Jharsuguda district in Odisha.

NLC is setting the Talabira plant with a total capacity of 2,400 MW consisting of 3 units of 800 MW each based on supercritical technology. This will be a pithead captive thermal power project linked with NLC’s Talabira 2 & 3 mines with a capacity of 20 million tonnes per annum.

The Talabira mines have already started coal production and the plant is expected to be commissioned during FY27.

‘Cheapest power’

The power from this plant is expected to be one of the cheapest as it has been equipped with state-of-the-art supercritical technology and environmental compliances.

In a statement, the State government has said that the levlised tariff proposed by NLC is ₹3.06 per unit.

Meanwhile, NLC also presented a cheque of ₹15.16 crore to the Chief Minister towards dividend payment.

Tangdeco’s agreement with SECI deals with the procurement of about 1,000 MW of solar power at a cost of ₹2.61 per unit under the manufacturing-linked ISTS scheme to meet Tangedco’s renewable purchase obligation The agreement is expected to be realised by the end of next fiscal.

The power utility also signed 4 medium-term PPAs with PTC India Ltd to procure 400 MW round-the-clock power at a cost of ₹3.26 per unit for three years.