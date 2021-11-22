FC Goa on Monday announces Tata Punch as the club’s Principal Sponsor for the 2021-22 season of the Hero Indian Super League.

As part of the tie-up, the Tata PUNCH logo will be seen on the back of the shirt on match days, training kits of the FC Goa first team and development teams. Tata PUNCH will also be integrated across some of the most engaging digital content by FC Goa and will be doing activations for fans of FC Goa in the local markets for football fans from across the country who love to visit Goa.

Over and above their partnership with FC Goa, Tata PUNCH will also be supporting FC Goa’s foundation - Forca Goa Foundation for their baby league - Little Gaurs League.

Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing Passenger Vehicle Business Unit (PVBU), Tata Motors - “Goa is extremely passionate about its football and we are very happy to be supporting the growth of this beautiful game in Goa. Just like the Punch which “Vibes with You”, Goa has its own vibe and it is our pleasure to showcase the Punch in a state which resonates the same characteristics. We wish the team the very best for their game.