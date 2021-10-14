Tata Punch gets 5-star adult safety rating in global NCAP crash test

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Tata Motors on Thursday said its upcoming sub-compact SUV Punch has received 5-star adult safety rating for adult occupant protection in a crash test from Global NCAP, an internationally renowned vehicle safety accreditation group.
The auto major said Punch, which is slated to be launched on October 18, also achieved a 4-star rating for child occupant safety.
Five stars indicates the highest score while zero star rating points to the minimum score during the vehicle crash test.
The Punch is the third car from Tata Motors to receive top crash test rating after Altroz in January 2020 and Nexon in December 2018. It received 16.45 points for adult occupant protection, taking it above the leader till now Mahindra XUV 300 which had scored 16.42 score in adult occupant protection.
Designed across its studios in India, the UK, and Italy, the Punch has been developed to herald an entirely new category – the sub-compact SUV, to address a growing customer need for a small in size but big on space, safety, performance and features.
“SUVs are the ideal solution for Indian customers as they offer a perfect balance of performance, comfort and durability suited for Indian roads. When we were developing the Punch, we were very clear that despite its compact size, we wanted to offer customers a holistic package,” Tata Motors President Passenger Vehicles Business Shailesh Chandra said in a statement.
The automaker is proud to have delivered yet another product that will be regarded as the safest passenger vehicle on Indian roads, he added.
“This landmark achievement by Tata Motors is also a testament of the fact that the automotive industry in India is capable of delivering the highest global standards of safety in vehicles,” Chandra stated.
Tata Motors President and Chief Technology Officer Rajendra Petkar noted that the achievement is in line with the company’s philosophy that vehicle safety should be made accessible to all.
“Getting the GNCAP 5-star for vehicle program comes as an outcome of the relentless hard work put in by cross-functional teams across the organisation, including our supplier partners,” he added.
Built on the proven and modern Agile Light Flexible Advanced (ALFA) Architecture, Punch would sit below Nexon in the company’s product line up. It comes with a 1.2 litre petrol engine mated to both manual and automatic transmissions.
The model comes with SUV attributes like tall seating, high ground clearance, 370 mm water wading capability and traction feature to aid recovery in off road situations.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Its valuation premium versus Accenture is unwarranted
A flexible, effective and cost-efficient structure in succession and incapacitation planning
We find out if they walked the talk and what’s in store for these stocks
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
On his 75 birthday, several stalwarts from the cricketing world came together to pen their thoughts on the ...
In Wanderers, Kings, Merchants, linguistics teacher Peggy Mohan delves into the origins of the subcontinent’s ...
'What’s Your Story? The Essential Business – Storytelling Handbook' emphasises that technology or new tools or ...
After every Air India flight that JRD Tata took, he would send notes to the management, summarizing his ...
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...