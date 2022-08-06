Telagana CM to boycott NITI Aayog meet on Aug 7

Hyderabad Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has said he is going to boycott the Niti Aayog’s meet scheduled for August 7 in New Delhi.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, he said the NITI Aayog, which replaced the Planning Commission, has failed in all aspects.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the seventh Governing Council of NITI Aayog in New Delhi on August 7.

Relating the birth and growth of the Planning Commission in the country, the Chief Minister alleged that the BJP Government had promised to achieve cooperative federalism through NITI Aayog but never implemented it in letter and spirit.

“At the time of launching NITI Aayog, Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised that NITI Aayog would make Chief Ministers of all States as its members and ensure team work. But nothing substantial has happened,” he alleged.

“It is unfortunate that it is just confined itself to praise the Government and organise a few meetings,” he said.

Stating that the Planning Commission had helped the States by guiding them in developmental programmes, he said NITI Aayog had failed to honour its own recommendations.