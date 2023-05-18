The Telangana Cabinet has decided to withdraw GO No. 111 fully, bringing 1.32 lakh acres of land in 84 villages for real-estate development. The 27-year-old order was introduced to protect the two water bodies of Himayatsagar and Gandipet that used to be the key drinking water sources for the State Capital.

It restricted unbridled development of real-estate projects and other polluting constructions in the catchment areas. After withdrawing the GO, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) rules will be applicable for all the construction permissions.

With the city getting ample water from the Krishna and Godavari rivers, the government thought it is no longer required to keep vast areas out of the purview of real-estatement development.

“These reservoirs will get water from the Kaleshwaram project,” Telangana Health and Finance Minister T Harish Rao said.

Briefing the media after the Cabinet meeting here on Thursday, he said the river Musi would also get water from the Kaleshwaram project. Husain Sagar, once a drinking water tank, later turned into a polluted one, would get fresh water from Godavari, making it clean once again, the Minister said.

Cabinet sub-committees

The Cabinet has decided to set up two Cabinet Sub-Committees — one to prepare modalities to provide financial assistance to caste-based professions and the other to recommend measures to advance the rabi season by a month.

Harish Rao said the farmers were suffering losses due to untimely rains and to excessive temperature that was making the grain brittle.

The Cabinet has also decided to strengthen the healthcare department by adding five more District Medical and Health Office (DMHOs) in Hyderabad to meet the growing demands.

The Cabinet has decided to celebrate the tenth year of the formation of the State in a big way, calling for year-long events.