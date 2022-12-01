The Enforcement Directorate has alleged that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter K Kavitha along with YSRCP MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy was part of a “South Group” that gave ₹100 crore kickbacks to Vijay Nair, a close aide of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, in the Delhi excise policy case.

“The 12% profit margin to the wholesalers was devised to extract half of it as a kickback to the AAP leaders. As per the investigation carried out so far, Vijay Nair, on behalf of leaders of AAP has at least received kickback to the tune of ₹100 crore from a group, called South Group (controlled by Sarath Reddy, K Kavitha, Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy),” ED charged in an application filed before a Rouse Avenue court seeking remand of Amit Arora, a resident of Gurgaon and named as an accused in the Delhi excise case.

However, the agency is silent about how and when the South Group collected to hand over such huge bribe money to Nair. While Sarath Reddy of Aurobindo Pharma was arrested early this month, the ED carried out searches at the premise of YSRCP Reddy’s premises in September. And, TRS MLC Kavitha’s role was suspected but the agency revealed for the first time that she was an alleged beneficiary of the liquor scam in which Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia is one of the accused.

Related Stories After CBI, ED files chargesheet in Delhi excise policy case Liquor businessman Sameer Mahandru has been named in the first prosecution complaint since he has allegedly emerged as the kingpin in the money laundering case the ED is probing READ NOW

The agency stated Amit Arora has alleged this in his statement to them. Interestingly, the agency said Vijay Nair is no ordinary worker of the AAP but a close associate of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and has been working out of the camp office of the CM. He was also allotted a Government bungalow meant for a Cabinet Minister.

The excise policy was formulated with deliberate loopholes, an inbuilt mechanism to facilitate illegal activities, and is marred with inconsistencies, which when looked at deeply, reflect the malafide intentions of the policymakers, the ED commented.

“In reality, it promoted cartel formations through back door, awarded exorbitant wholesale (12%) and huge retail (185%) profit margins, and incentivized other illegal activities on account of criminal conspiracies of leaders of AAP,” the ED accused in the remand application.

The CBI and ED have not named Sisodia in their respective charge sheet filed in the excise policy case.

Related Stories Manish Sisodia aide to turn approver in Delhi excise case CBI requested the court to remove businessman Dinesh Arora’s name from the list of accused based on his willingness to give a full disclosure about the case READ NOW